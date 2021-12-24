Man killed for resisting robbery bid

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death and his friend was severely injured for resisting a robbery bid in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. Police said one of the accused has been arrested.

CCTV footage of the incident, uploaded on social media, shows five men approaching the two victims who are walking on the street. The men get into a scuffle. Later, two of the accused are seen kicking and thrashing the victim. They pick up stones and bricks and hit the victim on his face and other parts multiple times. Their associates are also seen picking up pieces of rubble from the street and throwing them on one of the victims. After beating them up, the accused dump them in a small canal.

The victim was identified as Jatin Kumar. His friend, Pankaj Kumar (21), who has been discharged from hospital, lodged a complaint saying he and Jatin were returning from a party on Monday night when a group of men accosted them. “They asked us to give them our belongings, but we refused. They started beating us and forcibly tried to loot us. We resisted… They threatened to kill us… they picked up stones and thrashed us. While beating us… they took Rs 3,000 from Jatin’s wallet and some documents. They dumped us in the canal and fled,” he alleged in the FIR.

Pankaj told police that he and Jatin were lying in the canal for some time. He finally managed to get up and called Jatin’s brother, who then rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The FIR states that Jatin suffered multiple injuries on his face and succumbed to injuries.

Additional DCP (South) Harsh Vardhan said, “We registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s friend and identified all the accused using CCTVs. Sections of murder have been added in the case. We found that the accused took Rs 3,000 from the deceased and killed him. One of the accused, Ramjan Ali, has been arrested.”

Police are conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

Jatin, a resident of Sangam Vihar, is survived by his parents and brother and worked odd jobs. Pankaj works at a courier company.