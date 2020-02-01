Delhi man killed for resisting phone snatching bid

Police said the victim, Amardeep Kumar, was at a bus stand in Adchini, when the assailants tried to snatch his phone. (Representational) Police said the victim, Amardeep Kumar, was at a bus stand in Adchini, when the assailants tried to snatch his phone. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man succumbed to his injuries Friday, after he was allegedly stabbed by three unknown assailants during a robbery bid in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar the previous night. Police said the victim, Amardeep Kumar, was at a bus stand in Adchini, when the assailants tried to snatch his phone.

Police said a case under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery with intent to cause death) and 34 (act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered at Malviya Nagar police station.

On Thursday night, Kumar, a sweeper who lived in Vasant Vihar’s Munirka, was waiting for a bus at Adchini, when three men approached him.

“They tried to snatch his phone and other belongings. Kumar tried to push them away, but one of the accused held him. Another one pulled out a knife and stabbed Kumar. The three fled with the victim’s phone. He was rushed to Madan Mohan Malviya Nagar Hospital by a passerby,” said an officer.

Police said they have identified a few suspects from Kumar’s statement. DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have added IPC section 302 (murder) in the case. Further investigation is underway. We are questioning suspects we caught Friday.”

