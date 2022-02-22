Man killed by two men for resisting robbery bid in Karol Bagh

A 32-year-old man was allegedly killed by two men while he was resisting a robbery bid in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

Police said the accused managed to escape with the victim’s bag and mobile phone.

The deceased, identified as Ravi Singh worked at a footwear shop. He’s survived by his wife and their son.

On Saturday, Ravi was going back home when the duo targeted him around 9.45 pm. Ravi was found lying in a pool of blood. Police found the accused attacked him with stones.

Ravi was rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment.

The police scanned CCTVs in the area and spotted accused beating up the victim with stones and fleeing with his belongings.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central) said, “ We deployed teams to map the fooatge and conducted raids in Baljeet Nagar and Anand Parbat. We arrested the duo from their place and recovered the stolen items on Monday.”

The accused – Vishal Goswami (23) and Mohit (22) confessed to their crime and said they were roaming on Faiz road when they found Ravi walking alone and waylaid him. When he resisted the attempt, the duo took a big stone and hit him multiple times. Before escaping, they stole his bag and phone.