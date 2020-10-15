Man killed by group of 15 in Gurgaon ‘road rage’

In the minutes that followed, the men allegedly beat up Singh, fleeing only when commuters in the area began to gather. Although Singh was immediately rushed to Medeor Hospital, he was later transferred to Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

A 50-year-old engineer was killed in an incident of alleged road rage when a man, who claimed the victim had hit his scooter with his car, called “around 15 men” and beat him up on Sunday night, with the victim succumbing to his injuries on Monday. According to police, the deceased, Netrapal Singh, was a resident of Ghaziabad and ran a business in Delhi. He had come to Gurgaon with two relatives for some work on Sunday evening and was driving back when the incident occurred.

“When their vehicle reached near Kherki Daula, a man riding a scooter allegedly intercepted them, because of which they had to stop their car. He then accused the victim of having hit his scooter and started beating him up. When the relatives tried to come to his aid, the man on the scooter called up someone on his phone and a group of men arrived within minutes, armed with sticks,” said Vishal Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

In the minutes that followed, the men allegedly beat up Singh, fleeing only when commuters in the area began to gather. Although Singh was immediately rushed to Medeor Hospital, he was later transferred to Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Police said an FIR has been registered under sections of the IPC including Section 302 (murder).“We are conducting investigation. No arrests have been made yet,” said the SHO.

