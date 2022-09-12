scorecardresearch
Delhi: Man killed, brother wounded after argument with friend over woman

The incident happened in North District Sunday evening. The accused, who allegedly stabbed the vicitims, is on the run.

The police said they received information from the HRH Hospital regarding the incident after the victims were admitted by their cousin Nitesh.

One man was murdered and his brother wounded after they were allegedly stabbed by their friend in Delhi’s North District Sunday evening over an argument regarding a woman, said the police.

The Subzi Mandi police said that the victims were identified as Prince (20), who was killed, and Mihir (21). The police said that the accused, Siddharth, had been a friend of the victims and lived in the same neighbourhood. Search for him was on, they said.

The police said they received information from the HRH Hospital regarding the incident after the victims were admitted by their cousin Nitesh. When the police reached the hospital, Prince had been declared dead while Mihir was undergoing treatment.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said: “The accused was in a relationship with the woman in question and a few days before the victims had passed some comments about her. He then stabbed them yesterday (Sunday) evening. The accused will be caught shortly.”

More from Delhi

The police also said that the CCTV footage had been collected and a crime team called to the spot to ascertain the location of the accused. They added that appropriate legal action would be taken.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:11:35 am
