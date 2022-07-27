Man killed after speeding Scorpio crashes into him in Noida

A 36-year-old man was killed when a speeding SUV allegedly crashed into him late Tuesday in the Sector 126 area of Noida, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Laalji Chauhan, a resident of Baju Patti in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, they added.

“The deceased worked as a carpenter in Sector 124 at ATS Knightsbridge apartments. He was out at News Nation T-point in Sector 126 along with friends to purchase a few things from the vegetable shops in the vicinity, when a black Scorpio car lost control and crashed into the divider,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 126 police station.

“There were other cars near the divider which were also impacted due to the crash and the deceased who was near the divider was severely injured as well. The driver of the car took the deceased to Jaypee Hospital where he was declared dead,” added the SHO.

The driver of the Scorpio has been identified as Sahil Sharma, a resident of Jasola in Delhi, said officials. A medical examination of Sharma has revealed that he was not driving under the influence, they added.

An FIR under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (Causing death by negligence), 427(Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Sharma, who has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

The deceased’s family has been informed and the body will be sent for a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, said officials.