Man killed after quarrel in South Delhi’s Kangar Mohalla; police say suspects identified

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Govind Puri Police Station.

A man was found murdered outside a room in South Delhi’s Kangar Mohalla last Saturday, following a quarrel in the congested Tughlakabad locality.

According to the police, they received a PCR call at the Govind Puri Police Station at around 3.45 pm, following which a team rushed to House No 268 in Kangar Mohalla. When they reached the spot, officers found the bloodied body of an unidentified man, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, lying at the doorstep of a room.

During preliminary inquiries, the deceased was identified as Himanshu Kumar Chauhan alias Anshu. Chauhan lived in Kangar Mohalla, Tughlakabad village, and was a permanent resident of the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh.