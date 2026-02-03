Man killed after quarrel in South Delhi’s Kangar Mohalla; police say suspects identified

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man was found murdered outside a room in South Delhi’s Kangar Mohalla last Saturday, following a quarrel in the congested Tughlakabad locality.
According to the police, they received a PCR call at the Govind Puri Police Station at around 3.45 pm, following which a team rushed to House No 268 in Kangar Mohalla. When they reached the spot, officers found the bloodied body of an unidentified man, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, lying at the doorstep of a room.
During preliminary inquiries, the deceased was identified as Himanshu Kumar Chauhan alias Anshu. Chauhan lived in Kangar Mohalla, Tughlakabad village, and was a permanent resident of the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police, Himanshu worked in housekeeping at an installation in Okhla Phase I, but had been unemployed for the past three months.
Investigators said initial findings suggest that Chauhan was murdered following a quarrel, though the exact sequence of events and motive are still being verified. The police said they have identified the suspected assailants and have formed multiple teams to trace and apprehend them.
Senior officers, including the Station House Officer of Govind Puri, reached the spot. The area was cordoned off as the crime team conducted a detailed inspection and lifted crucial forensic clues from the spot, the police said.
The body was later shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination.
A case under relevant sections of law was registered at the Govind Puri Police Station.
