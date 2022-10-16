Man killed after fight with bikers in Central Delhi, cops say no communal angle

A 27-year-old man was killed while his friend was injured after they and a friend got into a fight with three men on a bike in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh (27), a resident of Shadipur Village. His friend, Alok, is undergoing treatment. The third friend, Monty, escaped unhurt. The incident took place on Wednesday night and Nitesh succumbed to injuries Saturday. Police have deployed heavy force and Rapid Action Force teams near the victim’s house as the accused and victim are from different communities. Police, however, have denied any communal angle in the case.

On Wednesday night, the trio were in the area when they saw three men on a bike and stopped them. Sources said one of the bikers fell on the ground and was then assaulted by the victims. The two groups then got into a fight.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We received information about the fight and sent a team but both parties weren’t at the spot. The injured persons, Nitesh and Alok, were taken to RML hospital by then. Nitesh had head injuries and was unconscious. He succumbed to injuries last night. The scuffle broke out on the issue of honking by the alleged

bikers. There’s no communal angle in this case.”

Police said Nitesh had five cases registered against him while Alok has one.

“As per our enquiry, the victims had started the fight but were later overpowered and assaulted by the accused – Adnan, Uzefa and Abbas, all residents of Ranjit Nagar,” added the DCP.

CCTVs in the area were scanned and the accused have been identified. They have been booked under sections of murder and teams have been deployed to nab them, said police.

Nitesh is survived by his mother and younger brother. On Sunday, his family and friends staged protests in the area and refused to take his body. Police said they have beefed up security to prevent clashes.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to L-G VK Saxena about the incident and other cases reported this week. “I want to draw your attention to the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi… Two days ago in

Baljit Nagar, a young man named Nitish was beaten to death by goons in broad daylight. The goons are absconding… and police are only assuring the family of appropriate action… The way murders are happening one after the other in Delhi this month itself, it is heart-wrenching,” reads the letter.

Sisodia mentioned details of three murders and a gangrape case reported in the last month. “Delhi seems to have become the crime capital. There is no fear of law and order among criminals. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi. Delhi Police reports directly to you. I request you to give some attention to this as well. If you spend even a little time monitoring the functioning of Delhi Police and fixing the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, it will benefit the citizens of Delhi,” it added.