scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Man killed after fight in Central Delhi: 3 arrested

Police Monday said they have also heightened security around the victim’s house to prevent any untoward incident and control protests.

Rapid Action Force and other forces have been deployed as the accused and victims are from different communities, said police. Police, however, have denied any communal angle in the case. (Representational image)

A day after a 27-year-old man was killed while his friend was injured in a fight with three men in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, the Delhi Police have arrested the three accused in connection with the murder. Police Monday said they have also heightened security around the victim’s house to prevent any untoward incident and control protests. Rapid Action Force and other forces have been deployed as the accused and victims are from different communities, said police. Police, however, have denied any communal angle in the case.

Police said the deceased, Nitesh (27), was with his friends Alok and Monty when they allegedly stopped a bike on the night of October 12. There were three people on the bike. The two groups got into a fight and Alok and Nitesh were injured. On Saturday, Nitesh succumbed to his injuries.

CCTV footage from the spot purportedly shows Nitesh and Alok stopping a bike and holding one of the accused by his collar. The others get off their bike and start assaulting the victims. The groups get into a fight with the men punching and kicking each other. The video shows one of the men holding another person to the ground and strangling him. After some time, the accused leave on their bikes.

On Monday, DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they have arrested the accused, Mohd. Aqdas alias Abdas, Uzefa and Adnan. “We had received information about the fight and sent a team but both parties weren’t at the spot. The injured men, Nitesh and Alok, were taken to RML hospital by then. Nitesh had head injuries and was unconscious. He succumbed to injuries Saturday. The scuffle broke out on the issue of honking by the alleged bikers. There’s no communal angle in this case,” said the DCP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
Reading India’s ‘hunger’ scorePremium
Reading India’s ‘hunger’ score
India, America and the China challengePremium
India, America and the China challenge

Police said Nitesh had five cases registered against him while Alok has one. “As per our enquiry, the victims had started the fight but were later overpowered and assaulted by the accused,” added the DCP.

The accused have been booked under sections of murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Nitesh is survived by his mother and younger brother. The family staged protests in the area saying Nitesh didn’t start the fight and was targeted by the accused. “We don’t know why but police are trying to whitewash everything without evidence. How do they know what happened just by looking at CCTV?… Monty told us the accused had honked and hurled abuses at the boys. They instigated the fight. We have lost our son. He worked odd jobs to support the family,” alleged a relative.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Police denied the allegations and said they conducted an enquiry and found the victims stopped the bike and started the fight.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 07:24:22 am
Next Story

Karim Benzema becomes the oldest Ballon d’Or winner in 66 years

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement