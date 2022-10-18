Man killed after fight in Central Delhi: 3 arrested

A day after a 27-year-old man was killed while his friend was injured in a fight with three men in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, the Delhi Police have arrested the three accused in connection with the murder. Police Monday said they have also heightened security around the victim’s house to prevent any untoward incident and control protests. Rapid Action Force and other forces have been deployed as the accused and victims are from different communities, said police. Police, however, have denied any communal angle in the case.

Police said the deceased, Nitesh (27), was with his friends Alok and Monty when they allegedly stopped a bike on the night of October 12. There were three people on the bike. The two groups got into a fight and Alok and Nitesh were injured. On Saturday, Nitesh succumbed to his injuries.

CCTV footage from the spot purportedly shows Nitesh and Alok stopping a bike and holding one of the accused by his collar. The others get off their bike and start assaulting the victims. The groups get into a fight with the men punching and kicking each other. The video shows one of the men holding another person to the ground and strangling him. After some time, the accused leave on their bikes.

On Monday, DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said they have arrested the accused, Mohd. Aqdas alias Abdas, Uzefa and Adnan. “We had received information about the fight and sent a team but both parties weren’t at the spot. The injured men, Nitesh and Alok, were taken to RML hospital by then. Nitesh had head injuries and was unconscious. He succumbed to injuries Saturday. The scuffle broke out on the issue of honking by the alleged bikers. There’s no communal angle in this case,” said the DCP.

Police said Nitesh had five cases registered against him while Alok has one. “As per our enquiry, the victims had started the fight but were later overpowered and assaulted by the accused,” added the DCP.

The accused have been booked under sections of murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Nitesh is survived by his mother and younger brother. The family staged protests in the area saying Nitesh didn’t start the fight and was targeted by the accused. “We don’t know why but police are trying to whitewash everything without evidence. How do they know what happened just by looking at CCTV?… Monty told us the accused had honked and hurled abuses at the boys. They instigated the fight. We have lost our son. He worked odd jobs to support the family,” alleged a relative.

Police denied the allegations and said they conducted an enquiry and found the victims stopped the bike and started the fight.