Man killed after argument over feeding stray dogs

Around 10 pm Sunday, Mohan was feeding five-seven dogs at a park. A few dogs surrounded Ajay, who was walking nearby, and tried to attack him. Around 10 pm Sunday, Mohan was feeding five-seven dogs at a park. A few dogs surrounded Ajay, who was walking nearby, and tried to attack him.

A 57-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbour after a fight broke out between them over feeding street dogs in Central Delhi’s Paharganj Sunday.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said Ajay (22), a DJ who played mostly at wedding functions, was arrested from Paharganj’s Krishna Market area on Wednesday. Police said the victim, Brij Mohan, loved dogs and fed the street dogs outside his house regularly.

Around 10 pm Sunday, Mohan was feeding five-seven dogs at a park. A few dogs surrounded Ajay, who was walking nearby, and tried to attack him. “Ajay angrily told Mohan to not feed the dogs as they might attack residents. Mohan, however, mocked him and said ‘The dogs are complaining about you’,” said a senior police officer.

A scuffle broke out between them, after which Ajay went into his house allegedly to get a kitchen knife. DCP Bhatia said, “Ajay returned, stabbed Mohan and fled. Mohan managed to contact his family, who rushed him to hospital. We recorded his statement.” Mohan succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd