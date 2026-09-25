Man killed, 2 injured as knife-wielding men attack e-rickshaw in Delhi

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A man was killed and two others, including the e-rickshaw driver, were injured after a group of men allegedly attacked them with knives during a robbery attempt in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area on Thursday evening, police said.
The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Marghat Wale Baba flyover, in full public view of commuters.
Police said three-four assailants were on foot and approached the e-rickshaw, which was moving slowly through traffic, and allegedly tried to rob a woman and other passengers.
When the passengers resisted, the men attacked the driver and two passengers with knives before fleeing the spot.
Police rushed the three injured to a nearby hospital, where one of the passengers, Prabhat, was declared dead by doctors.
Prabhat worked for a transport company. He and a colleague were travelling from Gandhi Nagar to Kashmere Gate in the e-rickshaw.
The injured e-rickshaw driver and another passenger are undergoing treatment and are currently not in a condition to give their statements, police said.
Videos shot on mobile recordings after the incident showed a pool of blood on the road near the e-rickshaw and the victims being taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Police are questioning people who were present near the spot and examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area to identify and trace the accused.
Police suspect that the accused may live nearby. With the help of technical and human intelligence, they are also trying to identify and trace them.
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