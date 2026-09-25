Man killed, 2 injured as knife-wielding men attack e-rickshaw in Delhi

The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Marghat Wale Baba flyover, in full public view of commuters. (@ANI/X)

A man was killed and two others, including the e-rickshaw driver, were injured after a group of men allegedly attacked them with knives during a robbery attempt in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Marghat Wale Baba flyover, in full public view of commuters.

Police said three-four assailants were on foot and approached the e-rickshaw, which was moving slowly through traffic, and allegedly tried to rob a woman and other passengers.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

When the passengers resisted, the men attacked the driver and two passengers with knives before fleeing the spot.