Man jumps to death in front of metro train, Blue Line services briefly disrupted

A 22-year-old private security guard allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday morning by jumping before a train at a metro station here, officials said.

Advertising

The man, identified as Sanchit Kumar, jumped before a train at Sector 61 metro station around 11.30 am, a police official said.

“Kumar worked as a private security and was a resident of Sector 44, Noida. Other details about his work and cause of the incident are being ascertained,” he said.

A team from the Phase 3 police station reached the spot and further proceedings are underway, the official added.

Advertising

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed brief disruption of services along the Blue Line.

“Delay in services between Akshardham and Noida Electronic City due to a passenger on track at Noida Sector 61,” it said in a tweet.

However, the DMRC later tweeted, “Normal services have resumed.”

The Blue Line of the metro, which connects Dwarka in Delhi and Noida Electronic City in Noida, witnessed a similar disruption on Sunday morning when a 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Jhandewalan station.