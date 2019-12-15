Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro: Cops suspect financial distress

The man’s wife, daughter were found dead at their flat hours later The man’s wife, daughter were found dead at their flat hours later

A day after a 33-year-old man jumped in front of a train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Metro station and the bodies of his wife and daughter were found at their Greater Noida home, police said they suspect the man committed suicide due to financial stress.

On Friday, Bharat J, a general manager at a company in Govindpuri, allegedly committed suicide. Police said his wife Shivaranjani J (31) allegedly hanged herself and their five-year-old daughter at their home in the evening.

Bharat, who was the sole breadwinner in a household of four including his younger brother Karthik J (30), used to work in Kathmandu (Nepal) at the Big Mart shopping mall before shifting with his family to Greater Noida in September. They were living in a rented flat at Jaypee Pavilion Court society complex in Sector 128.

He was a general manager at Golden Tips Chai Company in Okhla. Shivaranjani was a housewife and their daughter was in kindergarten at a neighbourhood school. His brother Karthik was studying at a coaching centre in Lado Sarai to become a pilot. The families of both spouses hail from Chennai.

According to police, they are probing if Bharat was under financial stress and who he was speaking to before jumping.

Karthik told The Sunday Express his brother was acting normally when he dropped him at Lado Sarai and had not spoken to him about any problems. “He was completely normal that day,” he said.

Police have also confirmed that Bharat was being paid regularly by his employer.

Police said that Bharat dropped Kartik at Lado Sarai for coaching, as per his routine. “He then went to the Metro station, where he was talking on the phone, before he jumped around 11 am,” said SSP Noida, Vaibhav Krishna.

