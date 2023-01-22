scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Man jumps to death from 43rd floor of Noida’s tallest building

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar (43), a resident of Rani Bagh in Northwest Delhi.

Staff from Sector 126 police station recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy. (File)
A Delhi resident allegedly committed suicide Saturday by jumping from the 43rd floor of the Supernova building in Noida’s Sector 94, the tallest in the city, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Kumar (43), a resident of Rani Bagh in Northwest Delhi. Police officers said he had come to see flat in the 43-floor building. “On 21.01.2023, Rohit Kumar had come to see a property in the Supernova building when he committed suicide by jumping from the 43rd floor. He died on the spot,” said police in a statement.

Staff from Sector 126 police station recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

SHO Satendra Kumar told The Indian Express that the man was suffering from depression. “No suicide note has been recovered so far. However, his family has told us that he had been suffering from depression for the last one year.”

The Supernova building, being built by Supertech, is still under construction. It is a residential-cum-commercial building. After completion, it will house a shopping mall, a hotel, office spaces, sky gardens, bars etc.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 21:46 IST
