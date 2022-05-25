Man impersonates Delhi cop to impress girlfriend, arrested in Noida

A 27-year old man was arrested by police in Noida for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police personnel to impress his girlfriend. Police said he was picked up from near Sangam Hotel in Noida’s Sector-15.

Donning a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector’s uniform, the accused, Rahul Sharma, a resident of Panipat’s Chulkana village, was found loitering in the area for over two hours – an act local police found suspicious.

Viresh Kumar, the Noida Phase 1 SHO, said, “Two sub inspectors who were in the area approached Sharma and asked him his name and the battalion he belonged to. He told them he was an ASI with the 3rd Battalion of the Delhi Police. They then inquired about his mobile number and found that it was not on the official record of the Delhi Police.”

“They questioned Sharma sternly and he eventually admitted he was not an ASI, and had fraudulently acquired the uniform to impress his girlfriend. He mentioned that he was waiting for her to go to the hotel. Sharma not only tried to hoodwink the public but also maligned the image of the police department,” Kumar said.

Noida police recovered two pairs of uniforms, two badges, a Delhi Police monogram, two ID cards and an iPhone from Sharma, who currently resides in Nayabas village in Sector-15.

An FIR has been filed against him under IPC sections 171/420/468/471 at Phase 1 Noida police station.