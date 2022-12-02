scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Man impaled on iron rod on board Delhi-Kanpur train

Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened.

train, railwayThe victim was sitting by the window when the iron rod pierced his neck. (Representational)

A passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express died on Friday after being impaled by an iron rod that broke through a glass window of the coach and struck him in the neck, an official said.

The accident took place around 8.45 am between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, the spokesperson said.

“One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs,” the railway spokesperson said.

The man was identified as Hrishekesh Dubey. He was sitting by the window when the iron rod pierced his neck.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...Premium
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’

Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far.

More from Delhi

The official said the body was handed over to the GRP and an investigation launched.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 03:25:31 pm
Next Story

What is ChatGPT, the AI taking the web by storm

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close