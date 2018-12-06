Delhi: Eighteen-year-old impaled after two-storey fall, survives as rod misses vital organs

Lying on bed number three in the orthopaedic block of Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital is 18-year-old Ajay Kumar, who miraculously escaped grave injuries after a 50 cm-long rod pierced his body on Tuesday.

According to doctors, the rod pierced the gluteal region and came out diagonally, passing the rib area, without damaging any vital organs. Doctors said almost 30 cm of the rod was inside his body, and that it was successfully removed.

Kumar, who hails from Bihar, was at work at an under-construction two-storey building in northwest Delhi when he fell and was impaled by the rod. Workers at the site rushed him to a hospital.

“When he came to the hospital, we were expecting multiple, serious internal injuries due to the positioning of the rod. After the X-Ray report came out, we were surprised to see how the rod routed itself inside his body. Had it been placed an inch on the upper side, it could have damaged the lungs. He could have suffered a renal failure or his spinal cord might have got damaged,” said Dr Hari Kishan, senior resident, department of orthopaedics, Lok Nayak hospital.

In a two-hour-long surgery, doctors successfully removed the iron rod and operated the entire region without touching any vital organs. Doctors said the entire rod was rusted, making Kumar prone to various blood infections.

“In many cases, a rusted iron rod causes infection inside the body. But this boy was really lucky. As he was immediately operated, the infection did not spread inside. We have cleaned the internal body parts. We will continue to monitor him in the coming days,” said Dr Kishan.

During surgery, doctors had a tough time giving him anaesthesia, as he couldn’t lie on his back. The doctors had to give him pain relief drugs in parts to perform the complete surgery.

“Since the rod had pierced his body from the right side, he could not lie on his back. We had to position him laterally, making him lie on the left side of his body, and then gave him anaesthesia in that position,” he said.

Kumar has been advised complete bed rest, followed by some exercises for two weeks. Kumar now hopes to get back on his feet soon.

“He came to Delhi looking for a job. Ever since the surgery, he has been eagerly asking when he can get back to work. We are given wages on a daily basis. Because of the accident, he cannot earn anything for at least three weeks,” said his uncle Nannu Kumar.