Delhi: Man hurls shoe at BJP MP during press conference

A Kanpur-based doctor hurled a shoe at BJP Rajya Sabha MP G V L Narasimha Rao during a press conference at the party headquarters Thursday. Rao, who is the party spokesperson, was talking about the BJP’s move to field Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal when the incident took place.

The man, Kanpur resident Dr Shakti Bhargava, was bundled out by security men. Rao continued the conference, blaming the Congress for the incident. Bhargava was taken into police custody for questioning. BJP sources claimed he was facing a probe by the Income Tax department in connection with purchase of properties and undisclosed income.

DCP (Central) M S Randhawa said, “Bhargava runs a hospital in Kanpur and has an MS (surgery) degree. He was disturbed due to an ongoing civil dispute. He showed his ID card and entered the party headquarters. No complaint has been filed against him. We have not found anything suspicious and will release him.”

Sources said he had visited the BJP office on three occasions in the last two months, when he was in the capital to attend hearings in the Supreme Court. “He arrived in Delhi on Thursday and went to the BJP office. He was aware that mediapersons would be there to attend a press conference. He hurled one shoe at the MP.

When it missed, he hurled the other one as well,” a police source said. Amid criticism for fielding Thakur — who is up against Congress’s Digvijaya Singh — the BJP termed it as a fight against the “Congress’s conspiracy to defame the Hindu religion by linking it to terrorism”.