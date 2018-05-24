Man hops on Metro track to get to other side, has a narrow escape

Grab of the video show Mayur Patel crossing the tracks and then clinging to the platform as the train starts moving. Grab of the video show Mayur Patel crossing the tracks and then clinging to the platform as the train starts moving.

From him it was a stroll across the track, like just another day on the Indian railway network. Mayur Patel, a 22-year-old man from Jaipur, merrily hopped across the track at the Seelampur Metro station to catch a train towards Rohini around 6 am on Tuesday.

Just as he was about to climb on the platform, the train began to move. Sensing danger, Patel desperately attempted to hang on to the platform. Timely emergency brakes applied by the driver averted a mishap. A clip of the entire incident, which was captured by a video camera stationed on the platform, later went viral.

“The passenger was handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action. DMRC advises general public not to cross tracks in this manner as it may prove fatal and affect services. Crossing or walking on tracks is a punishable offence under Delhi Metro O&M Act,” DMRC said in a statement.

Patel was later penalised Rs 150 and let off after counselling, Metro said. The CISF has apprehended 73 persons from January to April this year for unauthorised crossing of tracks. “It is mostly due to lack of awareness. They are used to crossing railway tracks in that manner,” a CISF spokesperson said.

