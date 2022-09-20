Man hits 19-year-old, vehicles with SUV at Delhi’s Karol Bagh

A 63-year-old man lost control of his Fortuner car and allegedly hit a 19-year-old man in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. The driver also hit 3-4 other vehicles and has been apprehended, police said.

Police said the accused driver, a former BJP member, was heading home when his vehicle hit multiple vehicles parked near the footpath. The incident took place around 7.45 pm. CCTV footage of the incident shows the car hitting a vehicle. Two-three men on the road are seen running away from the car’s path. The vehicle then can be seen moving towards the side and ramming into 2-3 vehicles. Locals rush to help the injured and stop the car.

Police said the accused was caught and they have sent him for a medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol. The injured person was on a two-wheeler when he was hit. Police said he sustained bruises on his body but otherwise is stable.

Meanwhile, a BJP spokesperson said the accused is not a member of the party. He was once a member of the BJP Trader’s Cell in 2008-09 and later quit politics.