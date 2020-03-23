Man, his mother test positive in Noida, district cases touch 8

On Saturday, medical officials screened 1,506 flats and 6,050 persons, out of which five were found to have travelled abroad. Currently, 134 people have been admitted in isolation wards set up at various hospitals. (Fie photo) On Saturday, medical officials screened 1,506 flats and 6,050 persons, out of which five were found to have travelled abroad. Currently, 134 people have been admitted in isolation wards set up at various hospitals. (Fie photo)

A 27-year-old man and his 62-year-old mother tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district to eight.

According to officials, the man had a travel history to Denmark. Officials believe he contracted the infection there. “The man was sent to Denmark on official work and it is possible he contracted it in Europe. His mother also got infected. Ten members of the family are now in isolation as a precautionary measure; their reports are awaited. Every precaution is being taken,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO.

According to officials, a 31-year-old resident from Greater Noida with a travel history to Dubai had also tested positive Saturday evening. Medical officials screened 1,506 flats and 6,050 persons, out of which five were found to have travelled abroad. Currently, 134 people have been admitted in isolation wards set up at various hospitals.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad and Noida will be among 16 districts in UP under lockdown from March 23 to 25.

