Noida: Man, his brother booked for ‘killing woman over dowry’

Noida police have booked a man and his brother for allegedly shooting the former’s wife over dowry. Reena (31) was returning from work Monday when she was shot in the back by unidentified men. She was admitted to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Advertising

“We have received a complaint from the family of the deceased against her husband, Sonu, and brother-in-law Devendra. They have alleged that the husband and his brother killed her since she could not fulfil their dowry demands. They have alleged that the victim’s in-laws blamed her for being unable to bear a child. The matter is under investigation,” said an official of the Phase 2 police station.

Reena, who hailed from Hapur, got married to Sonu 15 years ago. Sonu worked as a security guard at a private company and both of them lived at a rented accommodation in Baghel. “Sonu would often beat her. The family also blamed her for not bearing a child,” claimed Yogesh, Reena’s brother.