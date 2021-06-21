Man hires contract killers to kill girlfriend’s husband, four apprehended

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area for allegedly hiring contract killers, including a juvenile, to kill his girlfriend’s husband. Four, including a juvenile, have been apprehended.

Police said the investigation has revealed that the accused Gulshan Kumar’s girlfriend got married to the victim, Sandeep Kumar, six months ago. After their marriage, Gulshan allegedly asked Sandeep to leave his wife and threatened to kill him. When he refused, he hired a contract killer for Rs 1 lakh to eliminate him, police said.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “Apart from Gulshan, we have arrested the accused identified as Shahbaaz Hussain (19), Faiz Alam (20). Faiz’s two juvenile friends were also involved in the incident, and one of them has been apprehended.”

Sathiyasundaram said they received a PCR call on June 12 that the pan-kiosk owner was shot near gate number 1 of Yamuna Sports Complex. He told police that one boy visited his stall and fired on him with the intent to kill him. “On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered, and a team led by ACP (Vivek Vihar) Manoj Pant, SHO (Vivek Vihar) Ajay Kumar and sub-inspector Surendra Kumar was formed,” he added.

During investigation, the victim Sandeep raised suspicion on one Gulshan, who is a relative of his wife and resides in Bihar’s Nawada. “With the help of technical surveillance, police found that Gulshan was in constant touch with the accused Shahbaaz and a juvenile before and even after the incident. After checking their phone location, police found that they were present at the place of occurrence on June 11 and on the day of incident,” he said.

After conducting raids in Delhi and Bihar, police made arrests of all the accused persons. “Gulshan told police during questioning that he was dating his maternal uncle’s daughter, but her marriage was solemnized with Sandeep six months ago. Some issue was going between the couple after their marriage. The victim Sandeep also alleged that Gulshan was having an affair with his wife and threatened him of dire consequences if he would not leave his wife. Gulshan hired one Faiz after giving Rs 1 lakh to kill Sandeep and also gave Rs 15,000 in advance,” Sathiyasundaram said.