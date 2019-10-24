Man held with 870 kg of banned crackers in Delhi

Five days before Diwali, Delhi Police Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers, and recovered 870 kg of banned crackers from his shop in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

Advertising

“Inquiry showed the accused, Pankaj Kansal, has a permanent licence to sell firecrackers, and he can sell green crackers through the year. Kansal had stored green crackers, but also had 870 kg non-green fire crackers,” said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

Police received a tip-off about Kansal allegedly selling a “huge consignment of non-green firecrackers” and raided his shop, Kansal Fireworks.

“At least 46 cartons of illegal firecrackers were kept inside the shop and the accused failed to show the requisite licence for these,” Arya said.

“We have arrested Kansal and will write to Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to withdraw his permanent licence to sell firecrackers.” she added. As per data provided by Delhi Police, PESO has issued 10 permanent licences in North West district, while Delhi Police has granted six temporary licences there.