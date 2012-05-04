Man held with 3.16 kg ketamine at IGI Airport

A man from Tamil Nadu was arrested by Customs officials at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport for allegedly trying to smuggle over 3 kg of ketamine on Wednesday.

The passenger,a resident of Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu,was caught with 3.16 kg of ketamine,a Customs official said.

He was heading towards Kuala Lumpur in a Malaysian Airlines flight.

The goods were found concealed in a false cavity in the bottom of his baggage,when it was being scanned.

On detailed examination,3.16 kg of ketamine was found concealed in pouches made of white cloth in the false cavity created in his baggage. The haul is estimated to be worth Rs 30 lakh, the official said.

Earlier in April,the department had arrested two passengers,residents of Chennai,with 10 kg ketamine,while they were departing for Kuala Lumpur.

There is a huge demand of ketamine in countries like Malaysia. Also,it is further smuggled to other countries,where it is sold at a very high price, a Customs official said.

Apart from being a popular rave party drug,ketamine is used as a general anaesthetic in both humans and animals to prevent pain and discomfort during certain medical tests,procedures,or minor surgery.

