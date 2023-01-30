scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Man held for sexually harassing ex-fiance, threatening to leak her photos

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a complaint from a 27-year-old woman, currently pursuing a fashion designing course, in which she alleged that she was being harassed by the man and because of him, she even attempted suicide.

Delhi police arrests man"The accused even made her fake Instagram ID and was posting her pictures on his WhatsApp status with cheap and obscene comments," DCP Kalsi said. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Man held for sexually harassing ex-fiance, threatening to leak her photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing his ex-fiance and threatening to post her obscene photos online, said officials Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a complaint from a 27-year-old woman, currently pursuing a fashion designing course, in which she alleged that she was being harassed by the man and because of him, she even attempted suicide.

The DCP said: “She stated that she was engaged to him seven to eight years ago and their courtship period lasted for three years before parting ways.” He added that during this period, he clicked some private pictures of the complainant which were still in his possession and now he was threatening her of making these pictures viral.

“The accused even made her fake Instagram ID and was posting her pictures on his WhatsApp status with cheap and obscene comments,” DCP Kalsi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
More from Delhi
Also Read |Four held for stealing cars in Delhi to fund gang leader’s cancer treatment

The accused, Akhtar, a resident of Chandni Chowk, was arrested from his house and the police recovered two mobile phones from his possession which had the private photos of the complainant and her Instagram posts.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 18:01 IST
Next Story

Bangla film industry’s gripe about ‘Pathaan’ shines the light on its own shortcomings

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close