Man held for sexually harassing ex-fiance, threatening to leak her photos

The Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing his ex-fiance and threatening to post her obscene photos online, said officials Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a complaint from a 27-year-old woman, currently pursuing a fashion designing course, in which she alleged that she was being harassed by the man and because of him, she even attempted suicide.

The DCP said: “She stated that she was engaged to him seven to eight years ago and their courtship period lasted for three years before parting ways.” He added that during this period, he clicked some private pictures of the complainant which were still in his possession and now he was threatening her of making these pictures viral.

“The accused even made her fake Instagram ID and was posting her pictures on his WhatsApp status with cheap and obscene comments,” DCP Kalsi said.

The accused, Akhtar, a resident of Chandni Chowk, was arrested from his house and the police recovered two mobile phones from his possession which had the private photos of the complainant and her Instagram posts.