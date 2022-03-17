Man held for kidnapping, raping minor girl following shootout in Outer Delhi

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Outer Delhi. Police said the accused, Md. Akhtar, allegedly fired at a police team when they tried to arrest him on Thursday, and he sustained a bullet injury to his leg following a brief exchange of fire.

Akhtar had allegedly kidnapped the girl from her home last week and raped her. He then dropped her at a street near her house and left.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Police said they received a call from the girl’s mother around 7.30 pm on March 9, saying her daughter was playing outside the house before she went missing.

“We registered an FIR and sent teams to look for the girl. The next day, a local found her lying on a street… Initially, doctors couldn’t conduct a proper medical examination… However, two days later, the girl’s mother complained that her daughter fell sick. When doctors examined her again, they found she had minor injuries on her private parts and had developed an infection there. A case of kidnapping and POCSO Act was registered,” said an officer.

Police deputed several teams to enquire about the accused but none of the locals had seen the girl with him. The teams then scanned several CCTVs and identified a suspect, and informers were sent to trace his location.

DCP (Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “We received information on Thursday about the movement of the accused. We were also told that he was carrying stolen phones and illegal arms. A team was sent to arrest the man.”

When police tried to signal to Akhtar to stop, he allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired two-three rounds. The police team then fired over four bullets at him. He was arrested and sent to a hospital.

The girl’s father works at a store and her mother is a housewife. Her family said she is undergoing treatment and is stable.

Meanwhile, police found that the accused is involved in other crimes. “During questioning, he told us that he was drunk when he kidnapped the child. After assaulting her, he left her on the street. His family has already disowned him because of his lifestyle habits. We are checking his criminal records,” said an officer.