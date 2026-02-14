Man held in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri for strangling wife after fight: Police

The woman was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her dead, said police.

A 39-year-old man was detained on Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife at their home in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after a fight, police said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Around noon, officers said, a PCR call was received at the Sultanpuri police station regarding a a domestic dispute. The SHO and staff reached the house and found a 35-year-old woman lying on a mattress inside a room with a scarf tied around her neck. Her husband, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was also present inside the room, said officers.

The woman was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her dead, said police. The body was then shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and the crime team inspected the scene.