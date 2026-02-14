Man held in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri for strangling wife after fight: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 39-year-old man was detained on Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife at their home in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area after a fight, police said.
Around noon, officers said, a PCR call was received at the Sultanpuri police station regarding a a domestic dispute. The SHO and staff reached the house and found a 35-year-old woman lying on a mattress inside a room with a scarf tied around her neck. Her husband, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was also present inside the room, said officers.
The woman was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her dead, said police. The body was then shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination and the crime team inspected the scene.
Police said the couple’s two sons, aged 10 and 13, were present at the time of the incident and told officers that their father had killed their mother. A case is being registered under relevant sections of law, said police.
The accused, who works as a driver in Punjabi Bagh, was detained for questioning. Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Meanwhile, family members of the deceased, while talking to reporters at the scene of the crime, alleged a history of domestic abuse. The victim’s sister said she had received a call from her sibling saying she was being beaten, while her mother claimed the couple fought frequently and that her daughter was often assaulted.
Officers said further investigation is under way and that legal action will be taken based on the findings.
