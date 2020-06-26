Man held in jewellery shop firing case

Police said he worked for ‘Lawrence Bisnoi-Akshay Palda-Kala Jathedi’ gang. During interrogation, Harish told police that he and his associates worked under criminals named Sethi and Kapil. Police said he worked for ‘Lawrence Bisnoi-Akshay Palda-Kala Jathedi’ gang. During interrogation, Harish told police that he and his associates worked under criminals named Sethi and Kapil.

Delhi Police has arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a firing incident at two jewellery shops in Najafgarh, said officials on Thursday. The accused, Harish, was allegedly involved in eight cases of violence and murder.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested him from Dwarka on Wednesday. The accused, along with his associates, was involved in cases of carjacking, murder and extortion in Haryana and Delhi.

Police said the accused allegedly committed two murders — of a man and a woman — in Jhajjar on June 9 on instructions from two of their gang leaders. On June 8, the accused fired bullets outside Sagun Jewellers. On June 23, Harish and his associates fired outside PC Jewellers and Gahana Jewellers and left threatening messages, demanding money. In another incident, the gang fired two bullets outside a property dealer’s office in Nawada.

Police said he worked for ‘Lawrence Bisnoi-Akshay Palda-Kala Jathedi’ gang. During interrogation, Harish told police that he and his associates worked under criminals named Sethi and Kapil.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Cell) said his team had received information about the accused. “He was wanted in two murder cases along with carjacking, and one attempt to murder case in Haryana. We caught him from the Najafgarh-Dhansa road.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd