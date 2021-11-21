Man held in Haryana for ‘selling’ firearms on Facebook

The Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Haryana who was allegedly selling firearms on social media platforms.

Officials said that while monitoring social media they found posts and videos of weapons being sold online. A Facebook group by the name of Lawrence Bishnoi was also involved, they said. Since Bishnoi gang members are involved in several extortion and firing cases, the police registered a case and started searching for the group.

KPS Malhotra, DCP (cyber cell) said, “We analysed multiple Facebook profiles and then came across the accused Hitesh Rajput. He was also selling firearms from his profile.”

During investigation, the officers created fake profiles and approached Hitesh. They made a deal to buy weapons from him. He was called to Manesar in Haryana to receive the money for the deal and was apprehended there. Rajput’s phone was also seized and searched.

“We found he’s involved in 11 cases. He also has links to groups in Pakistan and banned organisations. We are interrogating him,” said an officer.

DCP Malhotra said Rajput used to cheat people by taking their money on the pretext of selling weapons. He only sold weapons to known gangsters.