Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Man held in Delhi for ‘raping, impregnating’ minor girl

The girl gave birth to a baby after the accused allegedly gave her something to eat to abort the pregnancy. The baby died on Wednesday, police said.

The minor is stable and undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor and impregnating her in Outer North Delhi. The minor, aged around 13, gave birth to a baby this week but the baby died on Wednesday because the accused allegedly fed her some pills, officers said.

According to the police, the matter was reported on January 13 by the minor’s family and the accused was caught. Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outer North) said, “The accused was absconding and has been arrested now.”

Officers said the minor’s mother told the police that her daughter had informed her about the pregnancy on January 12. “The mother noticed something unusual about the minor and questioned her. The girl revealed she was six months pregnant and was raped by the accused. She was also bleeding because of the pills. The victim said the accused gave her something to eat to abort her pregnancy. We have recorded her statement and are verifying all allegations. She gave birth to a baby early and the infant died on Wednesday. Strict action will be taken against the accused” said a police officer.

The minor is stable and undergoing treatment at the hospital. The accused was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive) and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 11:26 IST
