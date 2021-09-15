Gurgaon: Man held hostage; truck robbed by three on NH-48 in Manesar

Three unidentified men kidnapped a man and robbed a truck, allegedly on gunpoint, on national highway-48 in Manesar. Police said the accused men are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2 am on Tuesday when two men, identified as Pankaj Kumar, who works as a driver at a cargo moving firm, and his brother-in-law, Karan, both residents of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh, were going from Alipur to Gujarat to ferry some cargo.

The complainant, Kumar, said, “We had reached near a petrol pump on the highway in Manesar when I stopped the truck to withdraw some cash from an ATM and to take a breather. My brother-in-law, who works with me, was waiting in the truck. As I returned after withdrawing the cash, I noticed that two unidentified men had climbed the truck and had held my brother-in-law hostage.”

He added that a third accused was waiting in a car, parked adjacent to the truck. “The accused kidnapped my brother-in-law and fled away with the truck on the highway. The third car was driving ahead of the truck and giving directions. The accused were armed,” said Kumar.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused are yet to be identified. A case has been registered. We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the accused.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 365 (kidnapping), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manesar police station on Tuesday, said police.