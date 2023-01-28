scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
31-year-old held for hitting traffic personnel in Dwarka

DCP(Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said that at around 2:15 PM, one Maruti Ertiga car being driven by a person, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit two traffic personnel at Dwarka's Sector 1.

car hits traffic police in dwarkaThe DCP said that it appears that the accused tried to avoid challan by traffic personnel which led to this incident. (Representational/File)

A 31-year-old man was arrested after his car allegedly hit two traffic police officers in Dabri area of Dwarka on Friday, officers said.

Immediately after the incident near Sector 1’s traffic signal, police officers chased the car and took the car and the driver into custody.

The driver of the car was identified as Santosh, a resident of Sector 1 in Dwarka. “He was sent for medical examination and his blood alcohol content was found to be six times the permissible limit,” police said.

Also Read |Woman, two children found dead near Delhi railway tracks

Head Constable Vikas is under treatment in hospital with head injuries while Head Constable Surat has been discharged with minor abrasions.

A case under IPC section 307 (Attempt to murder), 186 (Voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) has been lodged.

The DCP said that it appears that the accused tried to avoid challan by traffic personnel which led to this incident.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 14:30 IST
