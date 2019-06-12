Man held for throwing 2 puppies from eighth floor of Gurgaon flat

A resident of a gated condominium in Gurgaon, who hails from Iraq, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing two puppies off the balcony of his eighth-floor flat Monday morning.

Advertising

Police said the man, Saif Azhar Abdul Hassan, claims to be a doctor. “He would work as an intermediary between hospitals and Iraqi patients, facilitating their treatment, and had been living on rent at Emaar Emerald Estate, where the incident took place,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“Another person has been mentioned in the complaint submitted at Sector 65 police station. Further investigation can reveal if he had a role,” he said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am Monday, and was brought to the attention of the complainant, Nikhil Mahesh, founder of Umeed for Animals Foundation, by a resident of the locality who claims to have witnessed the puppies being thrown. As per the complainant, the resident was taking a walk when “a puppy suddenly landed in front of me, and died on the spot”.

Advertising

“Within a fraction of a second, another puppy was thrown… Immediately we called the guards and they went upstairs… the owners opened the door after some time. One of the two occupants came down to see the dogs… the other one was upstairs, looking down… both of them coldly reacted to the incident,” alleges the complaint.

Mahesh told The Indian Express the puppies were around five months old. One was male, the other female. Residents claimed Hassan brought the puppies home around four months ago, and had heard the animals wailing from inside the residence. The complainant alleged there had been a lack of initiative on the police’s part, who tried to avoid registering an FIR at first. The FIR shows it was registered at 3.48 am on Tuesday.

The SHO of the Sector 65 police station did not respond to calls seeking a comment. PRO Boken said, “There was no such delay in registering the FIR or in the investigation. One person has also been arrested.”