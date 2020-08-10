Delhi: Man held for stalking Telugu actress

The incident came to light when she approached police last month, alleging that she was being stalked by the accused The incident came to light when she approached police last month, alleging that she was being stalked by the accused

Delhi Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly stalking a Telugu actress and threatening her on social media. DCP (Rohini district) P K Mishra said the accused, Nikhil Gangwar, is a resident of Rohini’s Sector 28.

Police said he has completed his MSc from NIT, Jamshedpur and was working with a private company in Gurgaon. “During lockdown, she was staying with her parents in Rohini. Her father is a doctor. The incident came to light when she approached police last month, alleging that she was being stalked by the accused, and that he had also sent her photo of a pistol along with a threatening message. He also visited her locality and took photos of her house from the outside, which was locked. He also sent them to her on social media as evidence,” a senior officer said.

“With the help of technical surveillance, police identified the man and arrested him from his house,” the officer said. During questioning, the accused told police he had been following her on social media, and recently asked her to marry him, to which she did not respond. Thereafter, he made a fake account online and started threatening her,” the officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.