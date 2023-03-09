scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Man held for sodomising, killing minor daughter in Saharanpur

The police said that the accused had a row with his wife following which he sodomised his daughter and subsequently killed her.

The police said that the accused had a row with his wife following which he sodomised his daughter and subsequently killed her. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Man held for sodomising, killing minor daughter in Saharanpur
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Saharanpur police Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his seven-year-old daughter and then strangling her to death on March 7.

The police said that the accused had a row with his wife following which he sodomised his daughter and subsequently killed her. The man initially told the locals in the village that his daughter died due to high fever but her maternal uncle lodged an FIR and claimed she was killed by her father.

Also Read
Atishi, saurabh bharadwaj
Delhi News Live Updates: AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj set to take o...
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...
AAP says Manish Sisodia lodged with hardened criminals; Tihar officials r...
21 people arrested after clash in a Noida village during Holi

“We sent the body for a post mortem examination which confirmed that she died due to asphyxiation and had anal bruises. We interrogated the father who confessed everything. He has been arrested and sent to jail,” said Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:07 IST
Next Story

CBI books Fazilka food park owners for fraud

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close