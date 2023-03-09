Man held for sodomising, killing minor daughter in Saharanpur

The Saharanpur police Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his seven-year-old daughter and then strangling her to death on March 7.

The police said that the accused had a row with his wife following which he sodomised his daughter and subsequently killed her. The man initially told the locals in the village that his daughter died due to high fever but her maternal uncle lodged an FIR and claimed she was killed by her father.

“We sent the body for a post mortem examination which confirmed that she died due to asphyxiation and had anal bruises. We interrogated the father who confessed everything. He has been arrested and sent to jail,” said Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada.