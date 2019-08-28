Man held for sexual assault of boy involved in 5 more cases: Police

Delhi Police has arrested a 48-year-old AC technician for allegedly kidnapping a teenage boy and sexually assaulting him in Central Delhi. The arrest was made early Tuesday morning and during questioning, the accused revealed he had sexually abused at least five other children. Police have so far found two previous FIRs against him.

According to police, the accused, Shahid, works as an AC repairman and lives in a rented accommodation. Police said his family abandoned him after he was arrested in a sexual assault case earlier. “Shahid was arrested after police started investigating a missing child case lodged on August 20. The victim left his home after his mother refused to give him money and scolded him. The accused met him outside an eatery and offered him food before taking him to his home,” a senior officer said.

The victim alleged the accused was “normal” for the first two days, and even taught him basic repair work. But for three days afterwards, he allegedly sexually abused him, police said.

Police were approached by the victim’s parents on August 20. “A team was formed and police started door-to-door verification after showing the victim’s photo to people in the area. While the search was on, another team met children from the area and a boy told them the teenager had been seen at Shahid’s home,” an officer said, adding that a raid was conducted at 3.30 am Tuesday and the accused arrested. The victim was taken to a hospital where medical examination confirmed sexual assault, police said.

Police said the accused confessed to targeting five other children in the past.