scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Man held for raping minor step daughter in Gurugram

According to police, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint against the accused.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
March 13, 2022 10:59:01 am
A police officer said, “The accused was arrested on Saturday. He was produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old step daughter and threatening to kill her in Gurugram on Saturday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to police, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint against the accused. In the complaint, she said some time after her husband died six years ago, she had married the accused, who is a native of Nepal. For the past few years, they have been staying in a rented accommodation with their four children.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Law student jumps to death from 5th floor of Gurgaon society

“He does not do any work. On Thursday at 8.30 pm, when I returned from work, my daughter told me that he had sexually assaulted her. She said that he had threatened to kill her if she told anyone. When I confronted him, he threatened me,” said the girl’s mother, who works as a domestic worker.

Police said the girl was provided counselling by child welfare committee officials. A police officer said, “The accused was arrested on Saturday. He was produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody.”

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said police.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement