Man held for raping minor has history of sexual assault: Police

Seven months after he was held for allegedly molesting a minor girl and later released on bail, police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Haryana’s Kalanaur for allegedly abducting and raping a seven-year-old girl.

DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan said, “The accused has been identified as Suraj Shah. He was arrested by the operations teams of central district from Kalanaur in Rohtak. He was earlier arrested on charges of molestation.”

A police officer added, “He was arrested in March for allegedly molesting a minor and sent to Tihar. He was released on bail four months ago during the pandemic. He came to Delhi on October 22 for a court hearing, but found it had been postponed. He was in the Central range when he found the girl and allegedly raped her.”

Police said the incident took place Friday when the girl was playing outside her home and was approached by the accused, who offered to buy her sweets. “We found CCTV footage from nearby which showed him walking next the child and talking to her. He took the girl to an isolated place where he allegedly raped her. He threatened her to not tell anyone and dropped her near her home. The girl told her mother, who told her husband,” a senior officer said.

Police said footage also shows he had first followed two more children from the same locality, but they went home.

After scanning over 100 CCTVs, police found footage of the accused and started door-to-door verification. “In one footage, he was seen near a Metro station. We suspected he was a resident of West district and checked criminal dossiers of all accused in the area who were arrested for sexually harassing minor girls. Police found the accused resembled someone who was arrested earlier from the district. A team was sent to the local police station and they scanned his case file. They traced his relative, who gave vital clues about him,” the officer said.

Chauhan said, “It was a blind case — the accused and victim were not related, he was not a resident of the area, there was no phone number, vehicle, or ID to identify him. We scanned hundreds of CCTVs and got his photo in 36 hours. When he realised personnel from central district were onto him, he tried to escape. We detained him from Kalanaur.”