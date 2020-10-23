Delhi: Man held for ‘raping’ 3 women from UK

According to sources, a few other members too skipped the meeting in solidarity with the HPC chairman.

A 37-year-old man who posed as a businessman and NGO owner was arrested for allegedly raping three foreign nationals in Jaipur and Delhi last month.

The women, aged 25-28, live in the UK and came to India in December. They said they met the accused, Rupak Chatterjee, on Facebook and were raped inside a hotel. Police said Chatterjee is involved in multiple cases of cheating and sexual assault.

Last month, the three women went to a police station in Delhi and filed complaints against Chatterjee. Two of the women alleged they were raped in Jaipur while the third claimed she was raped in a Karol Bagh hotel. Their complaints were transferred to Jaipur Police and Delhi Police.

In a complaint by one of the women to Karol Bagh police station on September 15, she claimed she wanted to work for an NGO and thought the accused would help her. They met at her hotel in Karol Bagh and the accused allegedly raped her.

A senior police officer from Delhi said, “She had recently come to India and couldn’t go back because of Covid. She was trying to find work here and met the accused.”

Of the other two complaints transferred to Jaipur, one was registered in West district and another in South district. The women alleged they were raped last month in Jaipur. They said they have known Chatterjee for months and were working with him. On September 17, FIRs under sections of rape were registered by Jaipur Police.

Pradeep Mohan Sharma, DCP (West Jaipur), said, “The accused has cheated a lot of women. He told them he sold ethnic products. We found there are other cases registered against him in Jaipur and Delhi… We searched for him for weeks and found that he’s hiding in Mumbai.”

