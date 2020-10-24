Man held for raping 3 foreign nationals posed as a woman on FB, claims rape survivor

Two FIRs were registered in Jaipur South and West district, and one FIR at Karol Bagh police station. (File)

“He showed me videos of him supporting acid attack survivors, refugees… I thought he was genuine, but he forced me to get intimate with him. While we were staying in Jaipur, he raped me inside my room. He would say it’s spiritual healing but I was not comfortable,” alleged a 27-year-old UK-based woman about Rupak Chatterjee (37), who allegedly posed as a businessman and NGO owner.

On October 1, Chatterjee was arrested from a Mumbai hotel after three women, all foreign nationals, alleged he had raped them.

Two FIRs were registered in Jaipur South and West district, and one FIR at Karol Bagh police station. The UK national is one of the three women who filed FIRs against Chatterjee. While she is in Delhi, the other women are in Jaipur.

On Friday, she spoke to The Indian Express over the phone on the allegations against Chatterjee.

“Two years ago, I was contacted by a woman, Emily, a UK national, on Facebook. She claimed to be in India, and spoke highly of Chatterjee and his work for acid attack survivors,” said the woman. When she met Chatterjee in Rishikesh, she realised he was pretending to be Emily on Facebook and was using the profile to contact foreign travellers, she claimed.

She claimed Chatterjee roped her in for a project on acid attack survivors in Rajasthan in August. “I was raped inside a hotel in Jaipur, and since I didn’t know anyone, I contacted two other women from the Netherlands and UK, who I met in Rishikesh… We all met in Jaipur and tried to confront Chatterjee but he fled. I was shocked to know the women too claimed they had been raped by him,” claimed the UK national.

The women came to Delhi in September and filed a complaint at a police station. Since two of them alleged the incidents took place in Jaipur, their complaints were transferred to Jaipur Police.

Jaipur Police said the accused is involved in multiple cases of cheating and sexual assault. Pradeep Mohan Sharma, DCP (West Jaipur), said, “The accused has cheated a lot of women. He told them he sold ethnic products. We found there are other cases registered against him in Jaipur and Delhi.”

In 2015, a few women created a Facebook group, which now has 150 members, where they shared their allegations against Chatterjee, how he called himself “Vishnu” and “Karma”, and targetted foreign nationals coming to India.

The accused was running several groups on Facebook such as Varkala digital backpackers, Crafts without Borders and Sristi Shala. He also has a YouTube channel wherein he posts videos promoting his projects with local communities and orphans.

A senior Delhi Police officer said, “The accused has refuted rape allegations. He said he is a graduate from Kolkata and runs an NGO. It has come up in the probe that he is involved in several such incidents. We are looking into the rape case for now.”

