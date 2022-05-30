Man held for rape dies in custody, cops point to assault by locals before arrest

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, died in police custody on Sunday. Police denied allegations of custodial assault and said he had been beaten up by locals prior to his arrest, which may have led to his death.

According to police, the man was living with his second wife and her minor daughter from her first marriage in Southwest Delhi. On Friday, his wife made a PCR call around 7 pm alleging that he had raped her daughter. Before police arrived, the woman told her neighbours and other locals who allegedly thrashed the man.

Police said they took the injured man to DDU hospital and doctors discharged him after primary treatment around 10-11 pm.

His MLC stated that he was “beaten up by the public” and had abrasion marks on his head and face and bruises on his back which were caused by a weapon.

DCP Shankar Choudhary said, “We took the man only after doctors released him; we arrested him and registered a case under sections of the POCSO Act. He was in the lockup at the police station. On Saturday morning, he said he was feeling unwell and the station house officer along with other staff rushed him to the hospital … he fell unconscious and doctors declared him dead on arrival. As per the MLC, he was beaten up which might have caused his death.”

Police said they took him to the hospital at 6 am and he was declared dead around 6.15-6.20 am.

Police have registered a case under sections of causing death by negligence against those who assaulted the man, who are yet to be identified. Local staff have been asked to conduct patrolling and maintain a “sharp vigil” in the area as the accused and his wife are from different communities, said a police officer.

Police also denied allegations of negligence by local staff and said the accused was discharged on the doctor’s orders. “We have written to DDU hospital about the early discharge… this may have led to the man’s death. Our preliminary investigation suggested that he had difficulty breathing and had body pain because of the injuries. Legal action will be taken,” said DCP Choudhary.

Police have sought a medical board to conduct an autopsy for “neutrality” and fair enquiry against the accused and doctors involved. A probe will also be conducted in the alleged sexual assault case. Police said the girl and witnesses are being examined.

The accused worked at a shop in the area. He had recently left his first wife and married the girl’s mother and shifted to her place. The man’s family in Uttar Pradesh has been informed about his death.