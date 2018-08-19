Man held for posing as doctor at AIIMS, says wanted to get pregnant wife admitted

A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation). A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation).

A 25-year-old man was Saturday arrested by Delhi Police for posing as a doctor so he could get his pregnant wife admitted to the hospital.

“The man, Ashish Tripathi, was caught wearing a white coat and roaming around. After he was caught, he told police that he did not mean to cheat patients, but only ensure that his wife was admitted. A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation),” said a police officer.

Tripathi, a diploma holder in operating room management, was spotted by guards inside one of the facilities wearing a doctor’s coat, police said. “When he couldn’t provide an identity card, guards alerted the administration, and later police were informed,” an officer said.

