Saturday, August 18, 2018
Man held for posing as doctor at AIIMS, says wanted to get pregnant wife admitted
Man held for posing as doctor at AIIMS, says wanted to get pregnant wife admitted

After he was caught, he told police that he did not mean to cheat patients, but only ensure that his wife was admitted. A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2018 2:25:44 am
A visit to the road outside AIIMS late evening will indicate that hundreds of patients and bystanders have made it their home as they wait for their treatment to be over. A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation).

A 25-year-old man was Saturday arrested by Delhi Police for posing as a doctor so he could get his pregnant wife admitted to the hospital.

“The man, Ashish Tripathi, was caught wearing a white coat and roaming around. After he was caught, he told police that he did not mean to cheat patients, but only ensure that his wife was admitted. A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC section 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation),” said a police officer.

Tripathi, a diploma holder in operating room management, was spotted by guards inside one of the facilities wearing a doctor’s coat, police said. “When he couldn’t provide an identity card, guards alerted the administration, and later police were informed,” an officer said.

