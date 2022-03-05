Man held for plotting to shoot rival’s family in court for revenge

Faridabad police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly plotting to shoot the family of an accused who had brutally attacked his cousin three months ago.

The accused, identified as Aman, a resident of Fatehpur Chandela village in Faridabad, was arrested near the district court premises, the police said. He allegedly came to the district court to attack the family of one Pradeep, who was among the three accused who had attacked his cousin Manish on December 6 last year.

The police said Manish (27) was brutally beaten up with a hammer and steel rods over personal enmity near Badhkal Lake Chowk in Faridabad. He was rushed to a private hospital with critical injuries. In a purported video clip that had gone viral, three men – Lalit, Pradeep and Sachin – were seen raining blows on Manish’s legs. The police had lodged an FIR under IPC sections 307, 148, 149, 323, 341, 379 B, 506, 120-B and under the Arms Act at NIT police station, and arrested the three accused.

The police said the two groups had a history of rivalry, including several scuffles. Manish, who was attacked in December 2021, had allegedly assaulted Pradeep’s brother at NIT in 2020. The attack, officers said, had left Pradeep’s brother bedridden, following which Manish was arrested and later released on bail.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “One of the accused, Pradeep, had applied for regular bail in the case. His family had gone to the district court on Friday for proceedings related to the bail plea. The arrested person, Aman, planned to take revenge for the attack on his brother by shooting Pradeep’s relatives, but he was arrested near the court premises after the crime branch of Faridabad police received a tip-off. He was held before he could execute the crime. He was sent to judicial custody.”

Two country-made guns and a Swift Dzire car were recovered from his possession, officers said. “An accomplice of the accused, identified as Madhav, managed to escape and efforts are on to arrest him,” Singh added.