Thursday, July 28, 2022

Man held for murdering friend over Rs 1500 in Gurgaon

Police said the accused had escaped to his native village in Lakhimpur Kheri to evade arrest.

By: Express News Service | Gurugram |
July 28, 2022 11:23:24 am
Man held for murdering friend over Rs 1500 in GurgaonThe police said they received information on July 20 at Sector 17/18 police station about an unidentified person lying unconscious in Sarhaul.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend after a fight over Rs 1500 in the Sarhaul area of Gurgaon, according to the police. They said the accused, Mahendra alias Chotu, was arrested earlier this week from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh by the Crime Branch.

Preet Pal, ACP (Crime), said, “The probe has found that the victim and the accused were friends. The accused had loaned Rs 1500 to the victim some time ago. On July 20 afternoon, both drank liquor and later they had an argument over Rs 1500, which the accused had been demanding from the victim. During the spat, the accused strangulated the victim with a pillow cover and fled.”

Police said the accused had escaped to his native village in Lakhimpur Kheri to evade arrest. “He was arrested and taken on police remand. During questioning, he confessed to killing his friend over a money dispute. The pillow cover used to strangle the victim has been recovered,” said ACP.

The police said they received information on July 20 at Sector 17/18 police station about an unidentified person lying unconscious in Sarhaul. The person had injury marks on his neck, chest, and hands, they added.

A police team rushed the person to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police said the following day, the victim’s first cousin identified the deceased as Avdesh, 27, who worked as a security guard.

More from Delhi

After the post-mortem examination of the body, an FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17/18 police station.

