Man held for making extortion calls to former employer

In a joint operation of Gurgaon and Jhajjar Police Friday, a man was arrested for making extortion calls to a businessman and his manager claiming to be a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang.

The police said the probe found that the accused was dismissed from the businessman’s factory a few months ago due to his involvement in criminal activities.

The police said the accused, Anshu, a native of Assauda in Jhajjar, and his juvenile associate, were arrested from Bahadurgarh. Anshu has previous cases of theft, snatching and extortion registered against him in Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar, said the police.

On February 15, a businessman based in Gurgaon had filed a complaint at Sadar police station stating that he had received calls from an unknown member and the caller had threatened to shoot him outside his factory in Rohtak if he did not pay protection money.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurgaon Police, said, “The complainant said the accused claimed to be a member of Neeraj Bawana’s gang. After repeated calls, the victim blocked his number and filed a complaint, following which, an FIR was registered.”

The accused had also made calls to the factory’s manager in Sampla, Rohtak, threatening to shoot him. A second FIR has been registered in Rohtak.

“The accused and a juvenile associate had snatched two mobile phones from Rohad village in Bahadurgarh and made phone calls to the businessman and his manager on February 14,” said Boken.

After receiving information that the accused were in Jhajjar, a Gurgaon Police team contacted the crime branch of Jhajjar Police and arrested the accused in a joint operation.