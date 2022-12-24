Man held for killing live-in partner, dumping body in Kullu

The Ghaziabad police Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner and dumping her body in a forested area in Himachal Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Raman. The victim, Divya, had been missing since May.

DCP (Trans Hindon) Deeksha Sharma said, “The mother of the deceased had complained that her daughter was missing since May and suspected the accused of being involved. He confessed to taking her to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. He strangled her with a scarf and threw her body in the jungle there. Shimla Police had recovered her body the same month; the identity has since been confirmed from tattoos, etc as that of the victim.”

The contact and travel history of the accused has been examined.

The family had initially filed a missing person’s complaint when their daughter first went missing. In the FIR filed on December 18, based on another complaint by the family, they alleged that Divya and Raman had a two-year-old daughter, and that Raman got married to someone else despite their relationship, which had led to quarrels between the two. They alleged Raman and his family had also insisted Divya abort their second child, which she refused.

Police said the vehicle used by the accused has been recovered. The FIR has been registered under IPC sections related to kidnapping and murder. Raman is from Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, said police.