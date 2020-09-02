Man held for killing flatmates asking for rent

Police said that the two men, identified as Azam (45) and Amir Hasan (46), had over a dozen stab wounds all over their bodies. (Representational)

As soon as the countrywide lockdown was implemented in March due to Covid-19, 23-year-old daily wager Shakir, like many others, returned to his village in UP. Two weeks ago, he returned to Delhi, and resumed sharing a room with his old flatmates. On Monday evening, the two flatmates were found dead inside their room in West Delhi’s Raghuvir Nagar.

Police said that the two men, identified as Azam (45) and Amir Hasan (46), had over a dozen stab wounds all over their bodies.

On Tuesday, Shakir was arrested from his native village, Chuchela Kala in UP’s Amroha, for allegedly killing the two men. DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said, “Shakir went back to his village when the lockdown started and returned after five months but was still being asked by the two victims to pay the rent for the months he was in his village. The accused refused, citing his absence from the house, and also because he didn’t have money. The three argued about this, and on the intervening night of August 30 and 31, when the two men had slept off, the accused allegedly stabbed them to death. During the inquiry, we found out that he was a native of Amroha, so a team was dispatched there, and he was arrested.”

The two victims had moved to Delhi in 1994 from Amroha and Bijnor to earn money. Azam is survived by his wife and their three children, while Amir is survived by his wife and their four children.

Meanwhile, in Dwarka district, a 35-year-old man was stabbed with a knife “after he couldn’t pay Rs 11,000 to a paneer seller due to financial strains caused by Covid-19”.

DCP (Dwarka) SK Meena said, “A PCR call was received Sunday night regarding a stabbing incident. Brothers Mukesh and Rajesh Kumar were rushed to DDU hospital. Rajesh said that he had bought paneer worth Rs 11,000 from one Jeentender but was unable to pay the money due to Covid-19. He said that on Sunday, the accused and his brother attacked the victim and his brother.” While accused Jitender has been arrested, and a case registered at Dwarka North police station, Pankaj is yet to be arrested. The two victims are currently recuperating.

