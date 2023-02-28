scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Man held for hitting senior citizen with car, dragging him for 200m

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of February 23 near Nirankari Chowk in NIT area. Police said Lal was walking on the road when a Bolero, driven by the accused, allegedly hit him.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said, "After the collision, the victim fell and his clothes got tangled under the car. He came under the tyres and was dragged for over 200 metres... The accused car driver then escaped."

 A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a senior citizen with his car and dragging him for over 200 metres in Faridabad. Police said the victim, Inder Lal (68), suffered injuries and is hospitalised.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of February 23 near Nirankari Chowk in NIT area. Police said Lal was walking on the road when a Bolero, driven by the accused, allegedly hit him.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “After the collision, the victim fell and his clothes got tangled under the car. He came under the tyres and was dragged for over 200 metres… The accused car driver then escaped.”

“A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s family. The accused has been arrested and his car seized. During questioning, he said he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. He said he fled as he was scared,” said Singh.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 06:10 IST
