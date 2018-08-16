Man held for duping woman by false promise of matrimonial ad

The accused, Rahul Sharma, who claims to be associated with an advertising agency based in Noida, had flaunted his association with a national daily to lure the woman. (Representational image) The accused, Rahul Sharma, who claims to be associated with an advertising agency based in Noida, had flaunted his association with a national daily to lure the woman. (Representational image)

A former employee of a national daily was arrested Tuesday on allegations of duping a woman by promising to publish advertisements for money, said police. The accused was arrested after the woman, a resident of Shahdara, approached police alleging that he had promised a matrimonial advertisement for her daughter, which never got published.

The accused, Rahul Sharma, who claims to be associated with an advertising agency based in Noida, had flaunted his association with a national daily to lure the woman, and also claimed to have an advertising office in Noida, police said.

“The accused was arrested and charged under IPC section 420. So far, only one complaint has been received, but we have recovered a register in which several entries to the tune of Rs 1 lakh have been made,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

As per the complainant, she was approached by Rahul and another employee, Rajiv Sharma, who promised to help her with a matrimonial advertisement package in a national daily for a low price in June.

“The woman had already spent money on an advertisement in another paper. The accused claimed to have contacted her after they got her mobile number from the advertisement. They offered to get her the same advertisement for Rs 5,000,” said a police officer. After the transaction was made, the accused told the woman that they received only Rs 3,500, following which she raised the issue. The accused then claimed that the advertisement would appear the next day, but it did not, said the officer.

